Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,167 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $112,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in STERIS by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in STERIS by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS Trading Up 1.8 %

STERIS stock opened at $224.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.28. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $173.21 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on STE. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

