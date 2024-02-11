Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,145,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $105,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE LW opened at $100.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.83.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

