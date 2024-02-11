Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,986,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,587 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $118,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 8,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 12.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 221,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,195,000 after acquiring an additional 23,795 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,623,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 8.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 684,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,742,000 after acquiring an additional 51,926 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Trading Down 1.4 %

BXP opened at $64.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.07. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 323.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BXP. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Properties

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.