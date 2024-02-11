Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $115,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Equifax by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFX opened at $249.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.97. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $255.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EFX. Redburn Atlantic cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.53.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

