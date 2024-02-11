Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 16,950 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,566,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,950 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $99,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of L. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,569,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Loews by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,795,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $878,550,000 after buying an additional 699,593 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Loews by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,727,000 after buying an additional 440,693 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Loews by 2,042.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after buying an additional 367,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 495.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,487,000 after buying an additional 237,300 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other Loews news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $571,032.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $308,278.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,870 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,021.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,002 shares of company stock worth $3,738,943. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Trading Up 1.0 %

L opened at $72.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day moving average of $66.46. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $75.24.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Our Latest Report on L

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.