Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,612,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,609 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $102,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $60.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.93. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $49.32 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

