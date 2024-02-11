Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,076,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $97,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHJ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 401.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 386.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000.

SCHJ stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.48. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $48.57.

About Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

