Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542,347 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $115,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth $693,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,351.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 3.3 %

RCL opened at $116.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $133.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,852,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 632,507 shares of company stock worth $76,012,718 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.