Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Receives $192.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.50.
GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter worth $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 645.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.
NYSE GTLS opened at $122.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.95, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.95. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $184.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.
