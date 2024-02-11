Christopher Gibson Sells 48,272 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 48,272 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $445,067.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,142,761.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 3rd, Christopher Gibson sold 30,853 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $292,794.97.
  • On Wednesday, December 6th, Christopher Gibson sold 59,829 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $448,119.21.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $10.09 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 617.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.20%. The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 691,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 349,232 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Read Our Latest Report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

