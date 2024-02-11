CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) & BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) Head to Head Survey

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG – Get Free Report) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BKF Capital Group and CI Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CI Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares BKF Capital Group and CI Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKF Capital Group 2.31% 1.25% 0.98% CI Financial 2.23% 36.35% 5.50%

Risk & Volatility

BKF Capital Group has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI Financial has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BKF Capital Group and CI Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BKF Capital Group $3.04 million 4.71 $2.24 million N/A N/A CI Financial $1.80 billion 1.02 $230.57 million $0.23 50.74

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group.

Summary

CI Financial beats BKF Capital Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BKF Capital Group

BKF Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in publicly and privately owned businesses in the United States. The company also provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions advisory, and capital raising services to lower and middle-market companies. It also manufactures and markets data storage system products and power solutions under the Qualstar brand name. BKF Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

