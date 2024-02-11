Cidel Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 96.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,463 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $156.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.83. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

