Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Lowered to C$14.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 77.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CGX. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cineplex from C$11.75 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.67.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CGX

Cineplex Trading Up 3.0 %

TSE CGX opened at C$7.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.51. Cineplex has a one year low of C$7.38 and a one year high of C$10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$500.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.86.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$463.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$471.10 million. Analysts expect that Cineplex will post 0.6335643 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.