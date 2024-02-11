Citigroup Trims Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Target Price to $140.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NBIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.69.

NBIX stock opened at $132.30 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $143.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.30 and its 200-day moving average is $117.28.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $264,731.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $264,731.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,472.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,989 shares of company stock valued at $36,339,235. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,604,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,282,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 82,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

