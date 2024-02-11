Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives $9.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Up 0.3 %

CLNE opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $653.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.13. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 21.56% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $95.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.91 million. Analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Fuels

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 40,120 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 83,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 29,759 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,272,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,745,000 after buying an additional 115,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Articles

