Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Shares of NET stock opened at $107.92 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of -196.21 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.90 and its 200-day moving average is $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,202,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $648,266.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,446,957 shares in the company, valued at $117,811,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,202,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 941,404 shares of company stock worth $71,962,946. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 48.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

