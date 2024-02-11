Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $89.06 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

