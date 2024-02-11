Cormark Trims Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Target Price to C$17.50

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$18.25 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ASTL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Beacon Securities lowered Algoma Steel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ASTL

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of ASTL opened at C$11.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Algoma Steel Group has a 12 month low of C$8.64 and a 12 month high of C$13.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.19%.

Insider Transactions at Algoma Steel Group

In other news, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 15,000 shares of Algoma Steel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total value of C$112,381.50. In other news, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total value of C$112,381.50. Also, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$2,324,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,000 shares of company stock worth $2,825,142. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

About Algoma Steel Group

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.