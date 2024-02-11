Crane (NYSE:CR) versus Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:DUERF) Financial Contrast

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) and Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:DUERF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Crane and Dürr Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane 13.10% 24.45% 10.14% Dürr Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Crane and Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane 0 3 4 0 2.57 Dürr Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Crane currently has a consensus price target of $107.83, indicating a potential downside of 14.90%. Given Crane’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crane is more favorable than Dürr Aktiengesellschaft.

This table compares Crane and Dürr Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane $2.09 billion 3.45 $401.10 million $3.69 34.34 Dürr Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crane has higher revenue and earnings than Dürr Aktiengesellschaft.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Crane shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Crane shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crane beats Dürr Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets. This segment also offers pressure sensors for aircraft engine control, aircraft braking systems for fighter jets, power conversion solutions for spacecraft, and lubrication systems. The Process Flow Technologies segment provides engineered fluid handling equipment for mission critical applications. It offers process valves and related products, commercial valves, and pumps and systems. The Engineered Materials segment manufactures fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils, primarily for use in the manufacturing of recreational vehicles and in commercial and industrial buildings applications. It provides products and solutions to customers across end markets, including aerospace, defense, chemical and pharmaceutical, water and wastewater, payment automation, non-residential and municipal construction, energy, and banknote design and production, as well as for a range of general industrial and consumer applications. The company was formerly known as Crane Holdings, Co. Crane Company was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test stands for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices. The company's Application Technology segment offers technologies for the automated spray application of primers, and base and clear coats; and systems used for paint supply, quality assurance, and process control and evaluation; sealing technology for sealing seams; and glueing technology. The company's Clean Technology Systems segment offers exhaust-air purification systems, battery electrode coating systems, and noise abatement systems, as well as ORC technology and services. Its Measuring and Process Systems segment provides balancing and diagnostic systems; filling technology for air conditioning systems and household appliances; and tooling systems for machines and processing centers and services. The company's Woodworking Machinery and Systems segment offers woodworking machinery and systems, such as e panel dividing and through-feed saws, CNC processing centers, drilling machines, sanders, and edge banding machines, as well as handling and storage systems. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Bietigheim-Bissingen, Germany.

