Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Shares Down 3.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Friday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Crew Energy traded as low as C$3.90 and last traded at C$4.00. 96,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 217,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.14.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed sold 112,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.28, for a total transaction of C$481,942.14. In other news, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed sold 112,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.28, for a total value of C$481,942.14. Also, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total value of C$463,505.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 394,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,040. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.40. The stock has a market cap of C$633.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Crew Energy had a net margin of 44.36% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of C$70.32 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.7374517 earnings per share for the current year.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

