D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.37 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Welltower by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 307,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,320,262,000 after buying an additional 2,929,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.79.

Welltower stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.63, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.18 and a 52-week high of $93.42.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

