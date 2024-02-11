D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 502 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,022,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 524.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at about $387,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PHO stock opened at $62.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average of $56.37. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $62.30.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

