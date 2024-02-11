DA Davidson Comments on The Timken Company’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Timken in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.96 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.94. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $6.02 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Timken Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TKR stock opened at $82.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.26 and a 200 day moving average of $76.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.55. Timken has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 96.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

