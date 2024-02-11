Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives $11.61 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.61.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DH

Definitive Healthcare Stock Up 3.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

DH stock opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.