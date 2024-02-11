DHI Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, K LIU & Forecasts (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at K LIU & lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for DHI Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 8th. K LIU & analyst K. Liu now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for DHI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. K LIU & also issued estimates for DHI Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DHX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a report on Thursday.

DHX stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $125.00 million, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.00. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DHI Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of DHI Group by 333.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DHI Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in DHI Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DHI Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

