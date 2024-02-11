DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stake Lessened by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $389,709.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,654.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,988. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.38.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

