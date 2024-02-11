Doug Bailey Sells 822 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) VP Doug Bailey sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $60,795.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,329,879.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Doug Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $256,701.39.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $81.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.03. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $66.90 and a one year high of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,388,000 after acquiring an additional 299,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,566,000 after purchasing an additional 81,455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 6.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,556,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,073,000 after purchasing an additional 154,032 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,420,000 after purchasing an additional 67,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,057,000 after buying an additional 91,770 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POWI. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

