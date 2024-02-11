Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT Raised to $29.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DOCS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Doximity in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.10.

DOCS stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.18. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.19 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 29.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $141,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $289,993.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Doximity by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the first quarter valued at $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

