Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Gap Down to $28.24

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.24, but opened at $24.97. Doximity shares last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 2,703,270 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

Doximity Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.18.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Doximity had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $113.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $61,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,397.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doximity

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Doximity by 6.9% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Doximity by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Doximity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Doximity by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in Doximity by 7.3% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

