Electrovaya (ELVA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.95 million for the quarter. Electrovaya had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 50.02%. On average, analysts expect Electrovaya to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Electrovaya Trading Up 6.0 %

Electrovaya stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21. Electrovaya has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Electrovaya from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Electrovaya Company Profile

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

