EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,867,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 96.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,859,000 after buying an additional 320,153 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $490,520,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,271,000 after buying an additional 264,826 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 587.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,737,000 after buying an additional 253,113 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $245.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.02. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.85 and a 52 week high of $245.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

