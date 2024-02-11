Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,184 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ENI by 38.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in ENI by 11.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ENI by 199.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 20,127 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ENI by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period. 1.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.03. Eni S.p.A. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

