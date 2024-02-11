Envista (NYSE:NVST) & Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Critical Analysis

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) and Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Envista has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Straumann has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Envista and Straumann’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envista $2.57 billion 1.47 $243.10 million ($0.61) -35.97 Straumann $2.43 billion N/A $455.89 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Straumann has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Envista.

This table compares Envista and Straumann’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envista -3.90% 6.31% 4.07% Straumann N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Envista and Straumann, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envista 1 5 3 0 2.22 Straumann 0 2 2 0 2.50

Envista currently has a consensus target price of $30.78, suggesting a potential upside of 40.28%. Given Envista’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Envista is more favorable than Straumann.

Summary

Envista beats Straumann on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products. This segment also provides software packages, which include DTX Studio Implant for treatment planning of dental implants; DTX Studio Lab for prosthetics treatment planning; and DTX Studio Clinic, a software package offered with its imaging devices. It offers its products under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, Ormco, Spark, Orascoptic, Damon, Insignia, AOA brands. The Equipment & Consumables segment provides dental equipment and supplies, including digital imaging systems, software, and other visualization/magnification systems; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents, and cements; and infection prevention products. This segment offers its products under the Dexis, Gendex, i-CAT, Kerr, Metrex, Total Care, Pentron, Optibond, Harmonize, Sonicfill, Sybron Endo, and CaviWipes to dental offices, clinics, and hospitals. Envista Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; surgical instruments; and implant-borne prosthetics. It provides ceramic healing and screw-retained abutments; intraoral scanners; 3D printers; milling and grinding machines; and prevention products. In addition, it offers biomaterials, bone substitutes, membranes, and soft tissue management and oral healing products; digital solutions for dental labs, dentists, and centralized milling centers; surgical instruments comprising surgical and modular cassettes, guided instruments, bone block fixation sets, bonerings, titanium pin sets, and other cassettes; and edentulous, pro arch fixed, prosthetic, and mini-implant solutions for edentulous patients. Further, it provides esthetic restorations that include ceramic implant monotypes, ceramic implants, abutments, biologics, and other solutions; and Emdogain for wound healing. Further, it offers systems ClearCorrect aligners; and training and education services to its customers. The company provides its products to general dentists, specialists, and dental technicians and laboratories, as well as corporate customers, such as distributors, hospitals, universities, and dental service organizations in approximately 100 countries through a network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. Straumann Holding AG was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

