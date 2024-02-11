Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 42,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Equifax by 5.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 38.8% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 113,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,757,000 after acquiring an additional 31,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Equifax by 10.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 38,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $249.18 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $255.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.97.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $218.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.53.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

