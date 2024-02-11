Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CONSOL Energy Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CONSOL Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CONSOL Energy’s current full-year earnings is $13.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.17 EPS.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $83.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CONSOL Energy has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $114.30.

Insider Activity

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS.

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $159,426.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,919,139.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $683,905.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,011,239.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $159,426.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,919,139.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,732 in the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 866.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.