Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Gladstone Investment Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Gladstone Investment in a research note issued on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $1.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Investment’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

GAIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised Gladstone Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th.

Shares of GAIN opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.39. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $14.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 62.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 155,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

