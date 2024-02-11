Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s current price.

ELS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.15.

NYSE:ELS opened at $66.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 91,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

