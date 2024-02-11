Eversource Energy (ES) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect Eversource Energy to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average of $59.84.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Eversource Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.