Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Position Cut by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 843,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,652 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $96,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $127.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.81. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.02. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.89 and a 1 year high of $131.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

