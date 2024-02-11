Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 241.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 162.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.45.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.1 %

EXR opened at $143.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $170.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.12%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

