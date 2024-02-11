Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,114,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,749 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $101,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at $20,907,066.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

FRT stock opened at $101.14 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $112.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.23.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

