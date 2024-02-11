Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,486,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,254 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $111,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,549,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,341,000 after purchasing an additional 68,064 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 755,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 200,321 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,607.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 559,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 526,450 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 580.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 461,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 393,793 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after buying an additional 62,722 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $25.75.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.