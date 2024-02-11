Financial Comparison: YETI (NYSE:YETI) vs. Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL)

Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) and YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fitell and YETI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fitell 0 0 0 0 N/A YETI 1 10 6 0 2.29

YETI has a consensus target price of $49.59, suggesting a potential upside of 8.15%. Given YETI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe YETI is more favorable than Fitell.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fitell $4.80 million 8.02 -$1.59 million N/A N/A YETI $1.60 billion 2.50 $89.69 million $0.73 62.81

This table compares Fitell and YETI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

YETI has higher revenue and earnings than Fitell.

Profitability

This table compares Fitell and YETI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fitell N/A N/A N/A YETI 4.00% 29.12% 15.45%

Summary

YETI beats Fitell on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fitell

Fitell Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment for personal training studios and commercial gyms chains in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company sells fitness equipment, including home gym and commercial strength-training equipment; and cardio equipment, such as rowing machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, and other related products under the Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX brand names. It is also involved in the boutique fitness clubs licensing business. The company sells its products through its online website and offline business, such as phone, e-mail, and showroom sales. Fitell Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Taren Point, Australia. Fitell Corporation is a subsidiary of SKMA Capital and Investment Ltd.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc. designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand. In addition, it offers YETI-branded gear products, such as hats, shirts, bottle openers, and ice substitutes. The company sells its products through independent retailers, including outdoor specialty, hardware, sporting goods, and farm and ranch supply stores, as well as through Website. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, and Japan. YETI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

