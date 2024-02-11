Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) PT Raised to C$6.00

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Acumen Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.72% from the company’s previous close.

Firan Technology Group Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of TSE FTG opened at C$4.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$118.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.83, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Firan Technology Group has a 1 year low of C$2.72 and a 1 year high of C$5.04.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of C$39.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Firan Technology Group will post 0.3200883 earnings per share for the current year.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

