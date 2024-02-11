First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives $68.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded First American Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

NYSE:FAF opened at $59.02 on Thursday. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that First American Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.92%.

Insider Activity at First American Financial

In other First American Financial news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at $420,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First American Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First American Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in First American Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

