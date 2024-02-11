First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FCR.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$16.50 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.00 target price on shares of First Capital Realty and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$18.05.

TSE FCR.UN opened at C$16.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26. First Capital Realty has a 12-month low of C$12.37 and a 12-month high of C$18.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.87.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

