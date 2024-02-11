FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,048,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 96,968 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $104,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FE. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average is $36.50. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.61%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

