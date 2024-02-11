Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $70.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Fortinet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.36. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.