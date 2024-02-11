Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,349 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.59% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBRT. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 92.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,757,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,102,000 after buying an additional 1,326,061 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $16,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 28.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,624,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,655,000 after buying an additional 1,036,299 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1,393.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 541,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after buying an additional 505,136 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 112.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 850,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after buying an additional 450,722 shares during the period. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities upgraded Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBRT opened at $12.41 on Friday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 83.78 and a quick ratio of 83.78.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 102.90%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

