FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Sun Life Financial Inc. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a report issued on Thursday, February 8th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $5.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.96. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average is $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $53.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 7.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,338,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,481,000 after buying an additional 336,042 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 18,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.581 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.99%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

